StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software group Sopheon said it had appointed Gregory Coticchia as its chief executive.
Andy Michuda, meanwhile, would become executive chairman while outgoing chairman Barry Mance would serve as an independent director and remain a major shareholder.
Coticchia, who was based in the US, had since October been serving as president, responsible for day-to-day operations and has previously been a consultant to the company.
At 9:51am: [LON:SPE] Sopheon PLC share price was 0p at 795p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: