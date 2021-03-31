StockMarketWire.com - Scottish broadcaster STV welcomed news that Belfast-based production company Two Cities Television had been commissioned by the BBC to product police drama series 'Blue Lights'.
STV acquired a minority stake in Two Cities in January 2020 and 'Blue Lights' was their first commission 'as part of the STV family', the company said.
'Blue Lights' was created by the writers of 'The Salisbury Poisonings', Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, and would tell the stories of is the story of rookie police officers working in contemporary Belfast.
At 9:59am: [LON:STVG] STV Group PLC share price was 0p at 272.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
