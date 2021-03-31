StockMarketWire.com - KCR Residential REIT reported narrower first-half losses on higher revenue and a fall in costs booted margins.
For the six months to 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £0.86 million from £2.5 million as revenue jumped 44% to £475,407 year-on-year.
Gross profit improved by 44% to £465,030.
KCR's property portfolio value was marginally higher than the comparative half year at £23.7 million, up from £23.4 million a year earlier.
'Portfolio level occupancy remains high (>95%), rental values have further improved and capital values remain firm,' the company said.
