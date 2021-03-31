StockMarketWire.com - While the FTSE 100 is set to close out the quarter with a positive performance overall, Thursday was a down day for the index which closed 0.9% lower at 6,713.63.
The culprit was a familiar one, namely fears of rising inflation, though the S&P 500 was able to gain some ground in the US as president Biden announced his infrastructure plans, up 0.6% to 3,980.96.
UK gross domestic product grew by a relatively modest 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to a 'final' reading from the Office for National Statistics that was upwardly revised from 1.0% previously.
Takeaway platform Deliveroo made a terrible market debut, down 27% on the 390p issue price from its IPO at 285p.
Pubs and hotels business Fuller, Smith & Turner dropped 1.2% to 860p after it launched a £53.6 million equity raising as it eyes a reopening of its sites next month.
New shares in Fuller, Smith & Turner were being offered at 830p each, a 4.6% discount the company's closing price on Tuesday.
Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk dipped 1% to 23.85p as it forecast a fall in annual production and said it was undertaking a sweeping review of its business to cut costs.
Petropavlovsk's output for the year through December 2021 was expected to fall to between 430,000 and 470,000 ounces, down from the 548,100 ounces produced in 2021.
Infrastructure company John Laing rose 0.5% to 313.4p after it sold its 17.3% stake in the New Royal Adelaide Hospital in Australia at a 'good uplift' to the asset's £69 million book value.
John Laing said the deal further strengthened visibility on its 2021 special dividend, with total proceeds eligible to be included in the calculation to date amounting to £433 million.
Logistics group Wincanton advanced 4.9% to 389p on guiding for full-year results above market expectations after it boosted underlying revenue by 15% in the fourth quarter.
Wincanton's underlying revenue excluded the impact of asset disposals and had risen in all four of its business sectors. Digital and eFulfilment was again a standout with growth of about 40%.
Video game developer Sumo fell 3% to 351p even as it booked a fall in annual profit due to various expenses, including acquisition costs and share-based payments to executives.
Sumo's adjusted gross profit, however, rose 26% on a 41% jump in sales amid a surge in demand during lockdowns.
Flooring retailer Topps Tiles gained 0.3% to 69.2p on announcing that its first-half sales fell 2.4% in what it described as a 'resilient' performance against a challenging backdrop'.
Topps Tiles' retail revenue had jumped 20% in the first 13 weeks of the financial year but dropped 17% in the second quarter after the UK introduced its third national Covid-19 lockdown.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: