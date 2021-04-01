Interim Result
07/04/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
08/04/2021 Asos PLC (ASC)
08/04/2021 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
13/04/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
20/04/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
20/04/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
20/04/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
21/04/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
21/04/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
21/04/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
Final Result
07/04/2021 Pharos Energy PLC (PHAR)
07/04/2021 Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP)
08/04/2021 Equals Group PLC (EQLS)
12/04/2021 Instem PLC (INS)
12/04/2021 Concurrent Technologies PLC (CNC)
12/04/2021 Quixant PLC (QXT)
12/04/2021 Belvoir Group PLC (BLV)
13/04/2021 Sourcebio International Plc Ord Gbp0.0015 (SBI)
13/04/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
13/04/2021 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)
13/04/2021 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)
14/04/2021 Destiny Pharma PLC (DEST)
14/04/2021 Verici Dx Plc Ord Gbp0.001 (VRCI)
15/04/2021 THG Holdings (THG)
15/04/2021 Puretech Health PLC (PRTC)
15/04/2021 Oxford Biomedica PLC (OXB)
15/04/2021 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (IUG)
15/04/2021 Epwin Group PLC (EPWN)
19/04/2021 Churchill China PLC (CHH)
19/04/2021 Energean PLC (ENOG)
20/04/2021 Rbg Holdings PLC (RBGP)
20/04/2021 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
20/04/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)
20/04/2021 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)
21/04/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)
21/04/2021 Distribution Finance Capital Hldgs (DFCH)
AGM / EGM
06/04/2021 Polarean Imaging PLC (POLX)
08/04/2021 Rm PLC (RM.)
08/04/2021 Tavistock Investments PLC (TAVI)
09/04/2021 Online Blockchain PLC (OBC)
09/04/2021 Orient Telecoms PLC (ORNT)
09/04/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
12/04/2021 ADES International Holding Ltd (ADES)
12/04/2021 Baron Oil PLC (BOIL)
12/04/2021 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)
14/04/2021 Afc Energy PLC (AFC)
15/04/2021 John Lewis Of Hungerford PLC (JLH)
15/04/2021 Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT)
15/04/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
15/04/2021 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)
16/04/2021 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)
19/04/2021 Mti Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE)
19/04/2021 St James House PLC (SJH)
20/04/2021 Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM)
20/04/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
20/04/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)
20/04/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
20/04/2021 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)
20/04/2021 Globaldata PLC (DATA)
20/04/2021 Herald Investment Trust PLC (HRI)
21/04/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
21/04/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
21/04/2021 Biome Technologies PLC (BIOM)
21/04/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
21/04/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
21/04/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
21/04/2021 Ep Global Opportunities Trust PLC (EPG)
Trading Statement
08/04/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
08/04/2021 Active Energy Group PLC (AEG)
08/04/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
08/04/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
13/04/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
15/04/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)
15/04/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
15/04/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
16/04/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
19/04/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
20/04/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
20/04/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
20/04/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
20/04/2021 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
20/04/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
21/04/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
21/04/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
21/04/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
21/04/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
21/04/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
21/04/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
Ex-Dividend
06/04/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
06/04/2021 Athelney Trust PLC (ATY)
06/04/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
07/04/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
07/04/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
