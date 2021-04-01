StockMarketWire.com -

CA

01/04/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI


CH

01/04/2021 07:30 CPI
01/04/2021 07:30 retail sales
01/04/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI


CN

01/04/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI


DE

01/04/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI


ES

01/04/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI


EU

01/04/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI


FR

01/04/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI


IT

01/04/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI


JP

01/04/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI
01/04/2021 06:00 auto sales


UK

01/04/2021 09:30 manufacturing PMI


US

01/04/2021 13:30 jobless claims
01/04/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/04/2021 15:00 construction spending
01/04/2021 15:00 ISM report On business manufacturing PMI

