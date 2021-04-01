Final Result
01/04/2021 Sportech PLC (SPO)
01/04/2021 Proteome Sciences PLC (PRM)
01/04/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
01/04/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
AGM / EGM
01/04/2021 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
01/04/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
Trading Statement
01/04/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
Ex-Dividend
01/04/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
01/04/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
01/04/2021 Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX)
01/04/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
01/04/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
01/04/2021 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
01/04/2021 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)
01/04/2021 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)
01/04/2021 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
01/04/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
01/04/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
01/04/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
01/04/2021 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
01/04/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)
01/04/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
01/04/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
01/04/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
01/04/2021 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (MATE)
01/04/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
01/04/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
01/04/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
01/04/2021 Blackrock North American Income Trust PLC (BRNA)
01/04/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
01/04/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
01/04/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
01/04/2021 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
01/04/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
01/04/2021 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETI)
01/04/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
01/04/2021 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
01/04/2021 Imi PLC (IMI)
01/04/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
01/04/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
01/04/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
01/04/2021 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)
