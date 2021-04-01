StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investor 3i Infrastructure said it has agreed to invest about €182 million to acquire a 60% stake in DNS:NET from Deutsche Beteiligungs and provide additional funding for the future growth of the business.
Established in 1998, DNS:NET owns independent fibre-to-the-cabinet network in the Berlin area, as well as three data centres.
The company expected to complete the investment in DNS:NET, an independent telecommunications provider in Germany, in June 2021.
Founder and chief executive Alexander Lucke is reinvesting alongside 3i Infrastructure to retain a 40% stake.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: