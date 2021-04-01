StockMarketWire.com - Military equipment maker Avon Rubber said the value of its existing US Army Integrated Head Protection System low rate initial production contract would increased by an estimated $28.4 million.
'As part of this modification the U.S. Army has placed an order under this contract worth $18.9 million,' the company said.
'Deliveries under this modification are expected to commence in our current financial year and will contribute to our military revenues for the year,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: