StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare diagnostic company Diaceutics said it had won a data licensing contract with a pharmaceutical company to provide COVID-19 testing data insights in the US.
This contract win 'highlights that the group is in a position to address the imminent opportunity presented by the COVID-19 treatment market using its DXRX data solution capabilities,' the company said.
The financial details of the contract weren't disclosed and the company said the contract value does not change management's expectations of performance for the current financial year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
