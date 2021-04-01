StockMarketWire.com - Specialty insurance group Randall & Quilter has confirmed the retirement of Ken Randall 30 years after co-founding the company, with William Spiegel succeeding him as executive chairman.
In addition, Randall has stepped down as a director of the company.
Spiegel said: 'Today we have a market value of nearly £500 million, over 300 employees in nine offices around the world and compelling propositions in the growing legacy insurance and program management markets.
'From a personal perspective, I am very excited to step into the role of executive chairman. We have a huge market opportunity in front of us. We will continue to execute our growth strategy and move the business forward, and I look forward to updating you on our strong progress at our upcoming full year results.'
Randall added: 'Having known him for many years, I have great confidence that William is the right person to lead the business forward. Not only does he share the entrepreneurial flair that is part of R&Q's DNA, but since joining he has demonstrated a clear ambition to further accelerate R&Q's growth across its two core businesses and beyond.'
At 8:04am: [LON:RQIH] Randall Quilter Investment Holdings LTD share price was 0p at 182.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: