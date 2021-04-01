StockMarketWire.com - Digital music solutions company 7digital said its joint venture eMusic Live would be the exclusive livestream platform for Alfie Boe & Friends event on Saturday 10 April 2021.
In addition to music performances, the livestream will make use of a range of commercial and engagement tools available through eMusic Live.
'This will include exclusive merchandise, fan live chat and VIP experiences such as a personalised meet-and-greet with Alfie Boe,' it added.
At 8:46am: (LON:7DIG) 7digital Group Plc share price was 0p at 1.15p
