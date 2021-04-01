StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company InfraStrata said has made steady progress since the start of the new fiscal year, booking revenue of about £6.50 million in the eight months to 31 March 2021, with further growth momentum expected this year.
'This is significant growth from the year-end results, where revenues of c£1.4 million were recorded,' the company said.
'We outlined our strategy of building our business at Harland & Wolff across five core markets, viz, cruise & ferry, commercial fabrication, oil & gas, defence and renewables,' it added.
In Q1, contract values within the cruise and ferry market had seen a quarter-on-quarter increase, with average contract values now in the range of between £600,000 and £1 million.
'Harland & Wolff has achieved a cash break-even position within the cruise & ferry market since October last year and continues to maintain a similar position through Q1'21,' it added.
At 9:00am: [LON:INFA] Infrastrata PLC share price was 0p at 36.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: