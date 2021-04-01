StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company Prime People has announced the appointment of Dugald Macdonald as commercial director with immediate effect.
Macdonald, who is based in London, joined the company in 2013 and is responsible for driving operational excellence and profitability for the group, as well as overseeing global commercial and operational functions and the appraisal of strategic investments.
In 2013 and 2014 he was based in the group's Hong Kong office, where he managed operations for its Asia business units.
At 9:02am: [LON:PRP] Prime People PLC share price was 0p at 47.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
