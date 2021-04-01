StockMarketWire.com - Angus Energy said it would move ahead with plans to place 15 million shares after receiving the backing of shareholders at its annual general meeting.
The equity placing and further placing warrants were announced on 1 February 2021.
'Following the issue of the placing shares, the company will have 931,502,269 ordinary shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote,' the company said.
At 9:13am: [LON:ANGS] Angus Energy Plc share price was 0p at 0.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
