StockMarketWire.com - Hummingbird Resources said the latest drilling results at the Yanfolila gold mine in Mali, continued to indicate the deposit is potentially of a material size and could be mined in the coming years.
Among the highlights, drilling of hole SNERC0421 returned 38 meters at 5.39 grams per tonne of gold from 58 meters below surface depth, which the company said is 'one of the best intersected drill results,' in its history.
At its KEUG deposit, work is 'progressing well, with the aim of bringing an underground mine into our future mine plans once final drilling, permitting, portal hole access and economic studies have been finalised,' it added.
At 10:01am: [LON:HUM] Hummingbird Resources share price was 0p at 33p
