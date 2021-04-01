StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was up 0.5% to 6,745.29 ahead of the Easter break as investors backed shares which will benefit from the reopening plan which is set to gather pace in the UK in April.
Clothing retailer Next has jumped 4.1% to £81.92 after it posted a 15% fall in full price sales for 2020/21 and pre-tax profit of £342 million, in line with guidance but said online sales growth is set to continue.
In the first eight weeks of the 2021/22 year, Next said its online sales have been stronger than expected and has raised its central profit guidance by £30 million from £670 million to £700 million for 2021/22.
Equiniti, the payment services group, has tumbled 6.3% to 121p after it swung to a pre-tax loss of £6.6 million compared with a profit of £39.8 million year-on-year as the pandemic dented business activity.
Quilter is 2.6% higher to 164p following the sale of Quilter International to Utmost for £483 million in a deal that will allow the group to focus on its higher growth UK wealth management business.
Diaceutics has climbed 1.9% to 103.9p on the news it has won a data licensing contract with a pharmaceutical company to provide COVID-19 testing data insights in the US.
Infrastructure investor John Laing is ahead 0.5% to 315p after it completed the sale of its Irish wind farm, Glencarbry, to Greencoat Renewables for €31.2 million, equivalent to approximately £26.6 million.
Avon Rubber has bounced 2% to £32.22 after the military equipment maker said the value of its existing US Army Integrated Head Protection System low rate initial production contract would increase by an estimated $28.4 million.
Airtel Africa has risen 2.5% to 81.3p on the news it has signed an agreement under which Mastercard would invest $100 million in its Airtel mobile commerce business at a $2.65 billion valuation.
UK Commercial Property REIT has gained 1.5% to 73.2p after it announced the sale of its Kew Retail Park asset to a UK housebuilder for £41 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
