StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Tullow Oil said it had started an oil drilling campaign offshore Ghana.
The 'multi-year' campaign would include four wells to be drilled in 2021.
Drilling of the first well at the Jubilee field commenced on Monday.
The Maersk Venturer, which had been contracted for four years, was expected this year to drill two Jubilee production wells, one Jubilee water injector well and one gas injector well at the TEN field.
'Today is an important milestone in the implementation of our long-term business plan,' chief executive Rahul Dhir said.
'Working closely with the government of Ghana and our joint venture partners in Ghana, I am confident that we will unlock the full potential from the Jubilee and TEN fields through this multi-year, multi-well drilling programme.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
