StockMarketWire.com - Software group Sage said it had agreed to sell its Swiss business to Infoniqa for around CHF 50 million (£39 million).
For the year ended 30 September 2020, the business achieved revenue of £25 million and operating profit of £4 million.
Infoniqa was a provider of HR software solutions majority-owned by Warburg Pincus.
Sage had previously announced that the business was held for sale in its full year results announcement on 20 November.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: