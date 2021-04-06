StockMarketWire.com - Software group Sage said it had agreed to sell its Swiss business to Infoniqa for around CHF 50 million (£39 million).

For the year ended 30 September 2020, the business achieved revenue of £25 million and operating profit of £4 million.

Infoniqa was a provider of HR software solutions majority-owned by Warburg Pincus.

Sage had previously announced that the business was held for sale in its full year results announcement on 20 November.




