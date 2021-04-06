StockMarketWire.com - Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica said it had signed an agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim for the manufacture and supply of various types of viral vectors.
The three-year agreement would see Oxford Biomedica manufacture GMP batches for Boehringer Ingelheim.
The pact allowed for Oxford Biomedica to manufacture and supply viral vector products in the future.
Chief executive John Dawson said the agreement demonstrated good progress made in a partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim that started in 2018.
'We are proud to be supporting another global pharmaceutical company in the development and manufacturing of their viral vector programs,' he said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
