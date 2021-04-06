StockMarketWire.com - Low-cost carrier Ryanair said its passenger volumes plunged 91% year-on-year as the pandemic continued to roil travel markets.

Passenger numbers in March fell to 0.5 million, down from 5.5 million year-on-year.

Ryanair said it operated about 5% of its normal March schedule with a 77% load factor.

Rolling annual passenger volumes were down 81% to 27.5 million, with a 71% load factor.




