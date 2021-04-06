StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider Totally said its urgent care division had won a number of contract extensions worth a combined £17.8 million.
Six of the contracts were for the continued provision of urgent treatment centres in North West London for six months from 1 April until 30 September 2021 and equated to about £12.5 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
