StockMarketWire.com - Home repairs and improvements business HomeServe said it expected adjusted pre-tax profit to be around £191 million, up from £181.0 million last year and in line with consensus expectations.
For the financial year ended 31 March 2021, consensus adjusted pre-tax profit stood at £190.2 million.
'Renewed focus on homes during the pandemic highlighted the value of HomeServe's core propositions across its membership and home experts businesses,' the company said.
In its membership business, North America saw further strong organic customer growth of 7% to 4.7 million.
While in the UK, the company saw higher income per customer from a smaller customer base, ending the period with 1.6 million customers, up from 1.8 million.
In home experts, Checkatrade finished with 44,000 paying trades, up from 39,000 and a further 71,000 trades on the platform as either affiliate or freemium members.
HomeServe's preliminary results are due on 18 May 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: