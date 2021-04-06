StockMarketWire.com - Fund services provider JTC said it had completed the acquisition of RBC cees, part of RBC Wealth Management, after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.
The acquisition was announced on 10th December 2020.
The acquisition 'expands JTC's institutional client services footprint in the Channel Islands and the UK, adding approximately 180 employees and a book of over 430 corporate relationships and more than 890 plans,' the company said.
'We expect enhanced financial performance over the medium-term once fully integrated onto the JTC platform, as well as good organic growth opportunities over the medium and long-term, and cross-sell opportunities with our private client services division,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
