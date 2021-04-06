StockMarketWire.com - Cannabidiol group Sativa Wellness said it was now listed on a UK government website to offer two- and eight-day quarantine tests for travellers returning.
'The return tests are a significant addition to the company's current offering of Covid-19 tests for travellers leaving the UK and will impact positively on the company's revenues that continue to build,' it said.
Sativa Wellnes said there were now 24 Goodbody clinics offering Covid-19 testing and that it was confident its target of 30 clinics would be met by the end of April.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
