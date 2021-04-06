StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Kaz Minerals said it had signed an agreement with the Far East Development Corporation JSC, confirming Territory of Accelerated Social and Economic Development residency for its Baimskaya project and the eligibility for certain tax incentives.
'Securing the TASED status is consistent with the group's assumptions when acquiring Baimskaya in January 2019 and with the project parameters update provided in November 2020,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
