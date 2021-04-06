StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said it had signed two separate agreements with Roche Pharmaceuticals and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for use of the company's newly developed infectious disease panel.
Oncimmune had in October announced the award of UK government funding for the development and validation of an infectious disease NavigAID panel.
'Utilising the data from this and other work, the company's current SeroTag research panel has been tailored to predict Covid-19 disease severity and therapeutic response to the virus and the effectiveness of vaccines and other repurposed therapeutics as treatment against the disease,' the company said.
'Both of these substantial new contracts will utilise this research tool to profile patient samples in search of immune related signatures in Covid-19 patients.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: