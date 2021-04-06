StockMarketWire.com - Promotional space group SpaceandPeople said it had extended a commercialisation agreement with Land Securities Properties for the provision of experiential activity and short-term retailing until 2026.
The agreement covered Landsec's portfolio of 35 shopping centres, retail parks and leisure destinations.
With the exception of a small number of venues, SpaceandPeople would continue to be the exclusive provider of the services.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
