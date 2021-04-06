StockMarketWire.com - Biomass based renewable energy and forestry management business Active Energy said it had filed an application with OTC Markets for the company's shares to be cross-traded publicly on the OTCQB Venture Market.
The shares would trade under the ticker "ATGVF", and make AEG shares more widely available to North American investors.
'Should the application be successful, the cross-trading facility will be provided through OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, USA,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: