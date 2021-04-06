StockMarketWire.com - Property investor NewRiver REIT welcomed news that its joint venture with Bravo Strategies III, in which it holds a 10% stake, had completed the acquisition of The Moor for in Sheffield for £41.0 million.
The Moor was a 28-acre estate in Sheffield city centre and had been acquired from CEP ASI UKPF Nominee 1 Limited and CEP ASI UKPF Nominee 2.
The acquisition price represented a capital value of £60 per square foot.
The news followed an announcement on 19 February that the JV had exchanged contracts for the acquisition.
At 8:00am: [LON:NRR] Newriver Reit PLC share price was 0p at 68p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
