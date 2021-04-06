StockMarketWire.com - Security company G4S has completed its £3.8 billion sale to Allied Universal after meeting all of the required offer conditions, including the required antitrust and regulatory approvals.
'This acquisition creates a world leading integrated security company, providing an unrivalled breadth of capability for customers and new opportunities for the company's teams around the world,' Allied said.
Following the completion, G4S will cease trading on the London Stock Exchange and become a private company.
'It is anticipated that the cancellation of the listing of G4S Shares on the Official List and trading of G4S Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will take effect no earlier than 5 May 2021,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
