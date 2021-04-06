StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Clinigen said it would be providing access to its acute lymphoblastic leukaemia chemotherapeutic treatment in the UK from the 6 April as part of the global exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Porton Biopharma.
The agreement was previously announced on 16 April 2020.
'Erwinase is approved in the UK as a component of a chemotherapeutic regimen for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) who have developed hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase,' the company said.
'With the onboarding of Erwinase coming earlier than originally anticipated this will bring forward an expected investment in working capital in-line with our previous guidance of £10m - £20m,' it added.
'Given the proximity to the year end and staggered roll out across each territory this is not expected to have a material impact on current year profit expectations.'
At 8:26am: [LON:CLIN] Clinigen Group PLC share price was 0p at 683p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: