StockMarketWire.com - Cloud networks services company Ethernity Networks said it had started receiving production orders, worth $400,000, from Tarana Wireless to supply 5,000 of its flow processor FPGA chips over the next 12 months.
The chips are expected to be delivered by early Q3 2021, representing an acceleration of the previous expectation, and further growth of this product line is expected in 2022, the company sad,
Ethernity FPGA SoCs would provide IP networking functionality for Tarana's Gigabit 1 product.
At 8:33am: [LON:ENET] Ethernity Networks Ltd share price was 0p at 21.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
