StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks emerged from the Easter holiday break on Tuesday with a substantial gain following the release of strong US jobs and services data.
At 0821, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 72.41 points, or 1.1%, at 6,809.71.
Oil major BP gained 2.2% to 296.1p after it said it was on track to reach its $35 billion net debt target in the first quarter of its financial year.
Disposal proceeds in 2021 were forecast to be at the top end of BP's previously announced $4‑to-$6 billion range, the company said.
Home repairs and improvements business HomeServe fell 1.5% to £11.94 on guiding for annual adjusted pre-tax profit to rise to around £191 million in line with consensus expectations.
Oil company Tullow Oil rose 2.1% to 50.14p after it started a multi-year oil drilling campaign offshore Ghana.
Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica gained 1.7% to 968.43p, having signed an agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim for the manufacture and supply of various types of viral vectors.
Software group Sage climbed 0.4% to 627.4p following news that it had agreed to sell its Swiss business to Infoniqa for around CHF 50 million (£39 million).
Low-cost carrier Ryanair descended 0.6% to 16.69p after its passenger volumes plunged 91% year-on-year as the pandemic continued to roil travel markets.
Rival budget carrier Wizz Air edged up 0.1% to £49.80 as its March volumes fell by a more modest, but still substantial, 73%.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust fell 0.1% to 112.9p amid news it had agreed to acquire commercial district energy system RED-Rochester from a fund managed by an affiliate of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners for about $177 million.
Healthcare services provider Totally added 0.2% to 30.57p after its urgent care division won a number of contract extensions worth a combined £17.8 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
