StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company Lexington Gold more than half of the drilling campaign at its Jones-Keystone-Loflin project in the US had been completed and shown 'good levels' of sulphide mineralisation, with two potential targets identified for exploration.
Sulphide mineralisationm which has a known association with gold, was intersected below the saprolite zone in all holes drilled to date, the company said.
'VTEM survey has identified two potential anomalies at the Jennings-pioneer project that will be further investigated through soil sampling, trenching and drilling,' the company said.
'Following completion of this exploration activity we intend to establish an initial maiden resource estimate for JKL, with the aim of then potentially expanding this through additional future drilling,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
