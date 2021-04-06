StockMarketWire.com - IT services group Redcentric said it had sold a nuclear power site maintenance business to Thales for £5.75 million.
The deal involved selling the assets and knowhow required for the provision of maintenance services to four EDF nuclear power stations.
Redcentric previously provided maintenance services direct to EDF under a 10-year contract, which expired on 31 March.
Revenue also announced that its revenue and adjusted earnings for the year through March were expected to be in line with its expectations.
Net debt would be around £15.6 million, being better than the board's expectations.
At 8:51am: [LON:RCN] Redcentric PLC share price was 0p at 122p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
