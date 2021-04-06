StockMarketWire.com - West Africa focused Oriole Resources said it had secured a controlling position in Reservoir Minerals Cameroon for its early-stage exploration licences in Cameroon.
The company had formalised its 51% ownership of the local holding company, Reservoir Minerals Cameroon, that also held three of the newly-granted licences in central Cameroon.
The move followed the completion of an initial funding commitment of $1.56 million over two years at the Bibemi and Wapouze projects.
Completion of a drilling programme at Bibemi was expected to see the company meet its second expenditure commitment to acquire a 90% interest in all five licences.
At 9:16am: [LON:ORR] Oriole Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 0.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
