StockMarketWire.com - Foreign exchange services group Argentex said it expected to report annual revenue in line with expectations, driven by a 'significant' improvement in trading in the second half of the year.
For the 12 months to 31 March 2021, revenue was expected to be £28.1 million, down from £28.9 million last year, with foreign exchange turnover exceeding £12.5 billion up from £12 billion.
Revenue in H2 is expected revenue to come in at £16.4 million, up from £15.2 million as a result of a 'return in client confidence and trading activity, which had been deferred from 2020,' the company said.
The company acquired 665 new corporate clients during the year.
