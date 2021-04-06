StockMarketWire.com - Ncondezi Energy said commissioning of its Commercial and Industrial solar and battery storage project in Mozambique was on track for June.
All material equipment including solar panels and a Tesla Power Pack had cleared Mozambican customs and were awaiting final transportation to site.
The construction site had been cleared with solar panel installation set to start in early April 2021.
At 9:24am: [LON:NCCL] Ncondezi Energy Limited share price was 0p at 3.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: