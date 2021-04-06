StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Caledonia Mining said its central shaft is now fully operational, paving the way for the company to ramp-up gold production.
'We can now start to hoist rock, men and material on a daily basis, which will solve our hoisting constraints and facilitate the planned expansion in mine capacity targeting 80,000 oz of gold production per year,' the company said.
At 9:29am: [LON:CMCL] Caledonia Mining Corp share price was 0p at 1280p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
