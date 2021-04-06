StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection group Water Intelligence said it would accelerate its growth plan in the wake of the Biden administration's plan to invest $2 trillion in US infrastructure.
The company noted that Biden's plan included investment of at least $110 billion for rebuilding water infrastructure.
'As a result of this anticipated increase in demand for the group's water infrastructure solutions, the group will be accelerating its strategic growth plan announced in February's 2020 trading update,' Water Intelligence said.
The company also said it would be reviewing acquisition opportunities previously identified with respect to UK and EU water product companies seeking to gain access to the US market.
At 9:40am: [LON:WATR] Water Intelligence PLC share price was 0p at 495p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
