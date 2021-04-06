StockMarketWire.com - Arricano Real Estate said it had temporarily closed its City Mall shopping centre in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, from 3 April following local government restrictions.

The restrictions were announced on 2 April, in response to the continuing COVID pandemic, ​until further notice


At 10:01am: [LON:ARO] Arricano Real Estate Plc share price was 0p at 0.3p



