StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investor UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCM) said it has now fully let the Ventura Park industrial estate in Radlett, Hertfordshire, reducing its total portfolio vacancy by over a third to 4.1%.
The company, which is managed and advised by Aberdeen Standard Investments, announced the let having signed five new leases for c.230,000 sq ft of space across five office and warehouse units, securing £2.5 million of rent per annum, 4.4% ahead of ERV.
It said that 113,000 sq ft of space has been leased to new tenants Planners Services & Sundries, Stand & Deliver and GL Events, while an existing global occupier has extended its footprint by leasing an additional 117,000 sq ft of space across two units.
Will Fulton, lead manager of UKCM at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: 'These latest leases at Radlett are a very encouraging translation of the short supply of edge-of-London industrial space into leases and rent, fully letting the asset and reducing the company's total portfolio void by over a third to 4.1%.'
At 1:33pm: [LON:UKCM] UK Commercial Property Reit Limited share price was 0p at 76p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: