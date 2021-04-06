StockMarketWire.com - Consumer home-testing healthcare company MyHealthChecked (MHC) said it has entered into an agreement via its subsidiary Concepta Diagnostics with Boots UK for COVID-19 sample collection kits.
The company announced that the MyHealthChecked COVID-19 at-home nasal swab kit and PCR laboratory testing service will be launched online at Boots shortly and will also be available at 507 Boots stores in England, Wales and Scotland from April.
The agreement has an initial term of 12 months from 6 April 2021, with a one-month notice period for termination thereafter.
It said that Boots will act as non-exclusive agent for MHC for sales of the testing kit, and will receive a commission on all sales made under the agreement through Boots' sales channels.
MyHealthChecked also announced it has entered into an agreement with Yourgene to act as the company's exclusive external provider of testing services, with minimum testing volume of 200 tests per week and 800 tests per calendar month for the first three months from the testing services start date.
The Yourgene agreement is not for a fixed period but is subject to a six-month notice clause.
Chief executive Penny McCormick said: 'We are delighted to finalise this agreement with Boots which offers their customers a gold standard lab-based PCR testing service for COVID-19 with a sample collection kit that can be used at home.
'As the nation anticipates a potential ability to travel this year with less restrictions, we may see accurate COVID-19 PCR testing becoming a travel essential, and we have ensured a good capacity level to respond to market demand.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
