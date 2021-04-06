StockMarketWire.com - Brazil-focused gold miner Serabi Gold said that its UK executive management and the board has suspended two local managers in Brazil following its previous announcement on 1 April informing of a delay in the release of the audited annual financial results.
The company confirmed it has engaged lawyers in Brazil who have commenced their own internal enquiries, while auditors BDO LLP 'are undertaking further work to resolve the audit issues identified in Brazil'.
Serabi Gold said that continuing production at Palito and Sao Chico is unaffected.
Its audited annual financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 were originally scheduled to be issued on 31 March 2021.
