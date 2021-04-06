StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Zanaga Iron Ore has announced that the re-costing exercise on the 12Mtpa staged development project is expected to be concluded around the middle of April 2021.
The company announced in September that Jumelles, the joint venture company between ZIOC and Glencore, initiated the FS cost review process in order to 'ascertain the potential costs associated with the construction of the Zanaga Project's 12Mtpa Stage One Project in the current contractor pricing market'.
External engineering firms were engaged by Jumelles to complete this evaluation.
At 2:35pm: [LON:ZIOC] Zanaga Iron Ore Company share price was 0p at 5.76p
