StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Quilter said it had purchased £175 million worth of its shares as part of a £375 million buyback announced in January.
Of that sum, £90 million was bought on on the London Stock Exchange and £85 million on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
The shares were purchased at an average price of 132p each.
For a third tranche of repurchases of up to £100 million, the company had agreed for Goldman Sachs to manage the next tranche of the programme of up to £50 million.
The company's implementation of the remaining £50 million remained subject to further consideration of the company at a later date.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
