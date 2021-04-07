StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials group SigmaRoc said it had acquired B-Mix Beton and Casters Beton for from Groep Janssens for a combined €13 million.
B-Mix, located in Tessenderloo, and Casters, located in Genk, operated four concrete plants, producing around 250,000 cubic meters annually.
The B-Mix business included quayside operations along the Albert Canal, which linked the cities of Antwerp and Liege and the rivers Scheldt and Meuse.
The businesses generated a turnover of €22 million, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of €3.3 million and a net profit of €1.5 million in the year ended 31 December, with net assets of €5.9 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
