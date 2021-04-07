StockMarketWire.com - Security systems group Synectics said it had won a 'multi-million-pound' project from City of London Corporation and City of London Police as part of their Secure City programme.
The project, which comprised a large, cloud-based surveillance control system, was expected to be substantially delivered in 2021, with ongoing maintenance and support over five years.
It would see Synectics deliver one of the industry's first enterprise-level cloud solutions for public space surveillance, the company said.
