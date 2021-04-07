StockMarketWire.com - Restaurant owner Tasty posted a deeper annual loss after Covid-19 restrictions almost halved sales.
Pre-tax losses for the year through 27 December amounted to £12.6 million, compared to losses of £0.27 million year-on-year, as revenue dropped 46% to £24.2 million.
Tasty also booked an impairment charge of £8.1 million on the value of its assets.
It did not declare any dividends for the year.
'Having survived the turmoil of the past 12 months, and as we come out of this pandemic and restrictions are lifted, we are confident that we are in a good position to service the pent-up customer demand and take advantage of the reduced competition,' chairman Keith Lassman said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: